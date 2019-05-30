Raymore-Peculiar High School grad dies after one-vehicle crash in Cass County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A young man who graduated from Raymore-Peculiar High School earlier this month was killed in crash this week, according to the school district.

Joseph C. Bost, 18, died shortly after midnight Thursday.

According to an online crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the teen was driving south on Route C, north of 233rd Street in Peculiar around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday when his vehicle began skidding off the right side of the road.

The vehicle struck a ditch and overturned several times, causing Bost to be thrown from the vehicle. Bost was not wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol said.

Bost was taken by ambulance to Belton Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Raymore-Peculiar School District posted a tweet Thursday morning with a photo of Bost. He had graduated from the high school on May 17.

“We are saddened to inform you of a death in the Ray-Pec family. Joseph Bost, 18, a 2019 graduate class, passed away overnight following a single vehicle accident on Route C,” the tweet said. “Our heartfelt condolences are extended to Joseph’s family and friends.”

We are saddened to inform you of a death in the Ray-Pec family. Joseph Bost, 18, a 2019 graduate class, passed away overnight following a single vehicle accident on Route C. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to Joseph’s family and friends. #raypec pic.twitter.com/smQSANnDBM — Ray-Pec Schools (@RayPec) May 30, 2019