KC Zoo elephant returned to exhibit after briefly leaving it, setting off ‘code red’

Tamani, an 11-year-old African male bull elephant, was returned to his exhibit at the Kansas City Zoo Wednesday after briefly he left his enclosure and wandered into a nearby area.

The elephant was eventually returned to his exhibit, but not before his activities caused some worry.

No zoo patrons or other animals were in any immediate danger, the zoo said as staff worked to return Tamani to his designated area. It was not immediately clear how Tamani left his exhibit.

The incident was reported about 3:15 p.m.

We are ALL CLEAR. The elephant has returned safely, without incident to his barn. — Kansas City Zoo (@KansasCityZoo) May 29, 2019

We are currently in an active code red situation with an elephant in an area it should not be. No one is any immediate danger and we are taking all needed steps to bring this situation to a safe resolution. We will update you as information becomes available. — Kansas City Zoo (@KansasCityZoo) May 29, 2019

“We are working diligently with lots of treats and positive encouragement to get him back to where he needs to be,” Josh Hollingsworth, a zoo spokesman, said.

The Kansas City Zoo acquired the bull African elephant in October 2015. Prior to that Tamani, which means “hope” in Swahili, resided at the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama with three other males, including his father.

Tamani was born at the Tampa Zoo through artificial insemination. His mother came to the United States from Namibia, which made his genes valuable, zoo officials said at the time.