KC Zoo elephant returned to exhibit after briefly leaving it, setting off ‘code red’
Bull elephant Tamani explores his spacious exhibit
Tamani, an 11-year-old African male bull elephant, was returned to his exhibit at the Kansas City Zoo Wednesday after briefly he left his enclosure and wandered into a nearby area.
The elephant was eventually returned to his exhibit, but not before his activities caused some worry.
No zoo patrons or other animals were in any immediate danger, the zoo said as staff worked to return Tamani to his designated area. It was not immediately clear how Tamani left his exhibit.
The incident was reported about 3:15 p.m.
“We are working diligently with lots of treats and positive encouragement to get him back to where he needs to be,” Josh Hollingsworth, a zoo spokesman, said.
The Kansas City Zoo acquired the bull African elephant in October 2015. Prior to that Tamani, which means “hope” in Swahili, resided at the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama with three other males, including his father.
Tamani was born at the Tampa Zoo through artificial insemination. His mother came to the United States from Namibia, which made his genes valuable, zoo officials said at the time.
