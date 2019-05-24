2019 Gusewelle journalism scholarship recipient announced

Charles Gusewelle File photo

The 2019 C.W. Gusewelle Journalism Scholarship has been awarded to Shoshana Dubnow of Scottsdale, Arizona. Dubnow will be a senior at the University of Missouri in Columbia, where she is following a major in convergence journalism on multimedia platforms, with an emphasis on television.

Print or convergence journalism students in their final year at MU, the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the University of Kansas and Kansas State University are eligible for the annual award.

The Gusewelle scholarship was established in 2005 to be awarded to students who exhibit excellence in journalism. Its namesake, Charles W. Gusewelle, led a career spanning 60-plus years at The Kansas City Star. After graduating from Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, he became a general assignment reporter at The Star. He went on to serve as a foreign editor, associate editor and columnist, and was the author of numerous books. He died in 2016.