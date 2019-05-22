‘We’re police officers, not cowboys’: Video shows KCPD wrangling longhorns on patrol

KCPD pursues two longhorn steer through Northland streets The Kansas City Police Department's Shoal Creek Patrol Division officers engaged in a pursuit of two longhorn steer in the Northland in the early morning hours of May 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Police Department's Shoal Creek Patrol Division officers engaged in a pursuit of two longhorn steer in the Northland in the early morning hours of May 13, 2019.

Kansas City police officers often place themselves in dangerous situations in their role keeping the public safe.

But what happened during the early hours of May 13 was out of the ordinary.

Shoal Creek officers spent several hours corralling a pair of uncooperative longhorns who escaped from a property on Vivion Road and wandered through several nearby neighborhoods.

The episode was captured on dash cam video from a patrol car.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Police Department edited the video to about three minutes, added “spaghetti western” cowboy theme music and posted the finished product on their Twitter account.

They also included a brief narrative and captions showing the dialogue of the pursuing officers and police dispatchers.

Just after 1 a.m., officers encountered a longhorn slowly making its way through a residential neighborhood.

“Yeah, he looks out of place,” an officer said.

As they continued to follow the animal, an officer announced: “Only in Shoal Creek.”

Later in the slow pursuit, the dispatcher asked, “Do you have eyes on the bull?”

The officers managed to corral the longhorn to the back of a house, but the animal didn’t remain there for very long.

“Well disregard ma’am. We’re police officers, not cowboys. It escaped the yard and is now mobile again,” an officer said.

By then a second longhorn was spotted not far away. The officers kept their distance so they didn’t excite the animal and risk getting “gored.”

About 3 a.m. one longhorn was steered back to the residential farm. Officers cornered the second steer in the yard of a residence. That longhorn was later hauled into a trailer and taken away.

Both animals were returned unharmed and the officers continued their patrol.