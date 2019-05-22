Buffalo Wild Wings investigates claim Kansas bosses said it was OK to not serve blacks

Lawsuit accuses Overland Park Buffalo Wild Wings of discrimination A lawsuit filed by a former employee says managers at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Overland Park discriminated against black customers. The employee says he was fired after he complained. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A lawsuit filed by a former employee says managers at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Overland Park discriminated against black customers. The employee says he was fired after he complained.

Buffalo Wild Wings is investigating allegations that managers at an Overland Park location allowed servers to deny service to African Americans.

A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson said Wednesday the investigation would be conducted. The statement came a day after the Star reported that a former employee of the 105th and Metcalf location is suing the company after he says he was fired in retaliation for reporting discrimination and an unsafe work environment.

“Buffalo Wild Wings values an inclusive environment and we have no tolerance for discrimination of any kind,” the spokesperson said in a statement to The Star.

Former employee Gary Lovelace filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Kansas, alleging retaliation, a racially hostile work environment and discrimination based on his race, age and disability.

It is the latest in a string of alleged discrimination against African Americans in restaurants across the country.

Six Kansas City area Applebee’s closed last year after a video went viral of a racial profiling incident where employees at the Independence location accused two black women of leaving without paying their bill the night before.

Last spring Starbucks employees nationwide were required to undergo racial bias training after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks when they asked to use the restroom and did not order anything. The men were waiting on a friend.

One month after the Starbucks incident, a Maine IHOP came under fire for asking a group of black teenagers to prepay for their meals.

In 2004 and 1994 respectively, Cracker Barrel and Denny’s settled lawsuits alleging discrimination of black workers and customers which included refusing service.

Inspire Brands, a parent company to Buffalo Wild Wings, is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit. The company also owns Arby’s and Sonic.