Sworn to defend the Constitution. Immigrants become U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremony

76 immigrants from 40 different countries gained their naturalized citizenship Tuesday morning at the Kansas City Central Library. Many of them waited many years to become an American citizen.

It wasn’t a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, but getting an assembly of 76 people who represented 40 different countries in the same room is fairly impressive.

That wasn’t the most impressive thing about this gathering though. All of these people were in agreement on at least one thing. They wanted to become citizens of the United States.

That was the case Tuesday at the Kansas City Public Library’s Central Library downtown where this group of people from around the world gathered to take their oaths of allegiance during a naturalization ceremony. The oath, known as the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America, is a stirring moment for many of the new citizens who have navigated the country’s immigration system for years while working toward gaining their citizenship.

Watch the video to meet some of our latest citizens.