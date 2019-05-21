Former skating partner says KC’s John Coughlin sexually abused her when she was a teen

Relatives of John Coughlin speak out against allegations they say drove him to suicide Mike Coughlin and Angela Laune, the father and sister of the late figure skater John Coughlin of Kansas City, are speaking out for the first time about the allegations made by SafeSport against him. John Coughlin took his own life in January. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mike Coughlin and Angela Laune, the father and sister of the late figure skater John Coughlin of Kansas City, are speaking out for the first time about the allegations made by SafeSport against him. John Coughlin took his own life in January.

John Coughlin’s former skating partner, Bridget Namiotka, says he did indeed sexually abuse her when she was a teen, during the years the two competed together.

“John hurt a lot of people, including me,” Namiotka wrote to The Star via a private Facebook message. “My hope is my story will change and impact the skating world in a positive way. He did sexual abuse me for two years. He was four years older than me.”

Coughlin hanged himself in his father’s Kansas City home Jan. 18 in the midst of an investigation of allegations that he sexual abused minors. Coughlin was 33.

Namiotka said she would have gone public earlier but said, “ I have been in trauma therapy and have not had access to the internet.”

On Sunday, Namiotka claimed in multiple public Facebook posts that she was hurt by Coughlin.

“I’m sorry but john hurt at least 10 people including me,” she wrote. “He sexually abused me for 2 years. Nobody innocent hangs themself (sic).”

In reaction, she later reiterated, “Someone that’s innocent doesn’t hang himself. Think about the victims when you’re speaking up for what he did to at least 10 girls.”

Namiotka, now 29, was 14 when she teamed up with Coughlin, who would have been 18 or 19 at the time of the alleged sexual abuse. Sex relations between a minor and an adult are generally deemed to constitute statutory rape. Minors are presumed not to be able to give consent.

Coughlin had been living with Namiotka and her family at their Pennsylvania home during at least part of the time they trained and competed together, his family told The Star earlier this year.

The pair won a number of medals together, including placing fourth in 2006 and 2007 at the World Junior Championships.

In December, Coughlin suddenly found himself in an unfriendly spotlight when the U.S. Center for SafeSport — a group mandated by Congress to protect athletes from sexual misconduct and other abuse — first restricted and later suspended Coughlin from his sport pending an investigation into allegations involving three people, two of them minors.

After Coughlin’s death, SafeSport dropped the investigation, to the consternation of his supporters, who thought that if the organization completed its work, the truth would come out and the skater would ultimately be vindicated.

Reached on Tuesday, Coughlin’s sister, Angela Laune of Kansas City, said she did not want to comment and give credence to Namiotka’s posts.

“We’ve said everything we’ve needed to say,” she said. “I’m still mourning John. It’s an overwhelming sadness.”

In a February story in The Star, Laune and her father, Mike Coughlin, maintained that any accusations of sexual impropriety were false and that his reputation should not be ruined by accusations alone.

“John was innocent. John was innocent in all of this,” Laune said at the time.

Namiotka’s posts have generated fierce reactions both defending her and questioning her motives.

“I‘m sorry you went through that my friend. I’m proud of you for telling the world the truth,” said one.

“Why come out now?” said another. “He’s dead. What do you expect to prove?”