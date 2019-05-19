Dozens protest Missouri abortion ban at Country Club Plaza in Kansas City

Protesters at Plaza demonstrate against Missouri abortion ban bill Protesters gathered Sunday at the J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain near the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City to demonstrate against a near-total abortion ban passed by Missouri lawmakers late last week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Protesters gathered Sunday at the J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain near the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City to demonstrate against a near-total abortion ban passed by Missouri lawmakers late last week.

Protesters gathered Sunday on The Country Club Plaza in Kansas City to demonstrate against a near-total abortion ban passed by Missouri lawmakers late last week.

Gathering at the J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain on West 47th Street, demonstrators carried signs that read “Safe Abortions Save Lives,” “We Should All Be Feminists,” and “We Are Not Things.”

The Missouri House voted 110 to 44 Friday to ban abortions after 8 weeks of pregnancy, without exceptions for rape and incest.

The measure, the most restrictive in Missouri’s recent history, is on its way to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk for final approval.

The bill would criminalize any abortion beyond eight weeks of pregnancy, except in cases of medical emergencies. Doctors who perform abortions after eight weeks face five to 15 years in prison. There is no punishment for the mother.

The vote on the ban Friday was largely along party lines. State Rep. Joe Runions, D-Grandview, voted in favor and state Rep. Rory Rowland, D-Independence, voted “present.” One anti-abortion Republican voted against the bill because there were no exceptions for rape or incest.

A day before the Missouri Senate vote, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill that bars virtually all abortions at any stage of pregnancy. Other states, including Georgia and Mississippi, have banned abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be heard.

The intent is that one or more of these laws will draw a challenge to return the issue to the U.S. Supreme Court. Activists hope a new conservative majority will overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision affirming a woman’s right to an abortion without undue government interference.

The Missouri chapter of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists urged Parson to veto the bill.

Missouri already has highly restrictive abortion laws. Only one clinic — a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis — offers the procedure. The nearest clinic that offers abortion in the Kansas City metro area is in Overland Park, Kansas.

As a fail-safe, if the eight-week ban is thrown out by the courts, the bill also bars abortion after 14 weeks, 18 weeks and then 20 weeks. Under this provision, if there is a medical emergency during the third trimester, physicians must attempt to save the child.

The measure also establishes criminal penalties for abortions sought solely because of a prenatal diagnosis, test, or screening indicating Down Syndrome or the potential of Down Syndrome in an unborn child.

The bill also doubles the amount of medical malpractice insurance an abortion provider is required to have. Physicians who perform medication abortions must have something called “tail insurance”, which continues to cover them after they’ve retired or changed employers.

It also expands a tax credit for pregnancy resource centers, family planning entities that discourage abortions. Those who donate to the centers will be reimbursed by the state for up to 70 percent of their contribution, higher than the previous 50 percent rate. The bill eliminated the cap on the tax credit, though its current $2.5 million ceiling has never been reached.

Lastly, if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, Missouri law would automatically ban all abortions.

Parson has been an enthusiastic supporter of the bill and he has until July 14 to sign it.