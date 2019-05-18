Afternoon thunderstorms could bring torrential rain and possibly hail to Kansas City

The Kansas City region may be in for hail, torrential rain and lightning this afternoon when scattered rain showers give way to more severe thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

“If you have outdoor plans today, you might want to have a contingency plan,” the weather service tweeted, indicating that isolated strong to severe storms could pick up by noon.

It predicted widespread thunderstorms across the region, and said Kansas City will be most at risk for isolated instances of hail in the late morning and afternoon.

In some areas, wind could get up to 60 mph. The weather service predicted a second round of storms in the evening from 7 p.m. to midnight.

More storms with heavy rainfall are expected Monday night through Tuesday.

The weather prompts concerns of flash and river floods for next week.

“Flooding concerns will increase as rain chances return this weekend and carry into the work week,” the weather service said in a report. “Points along the Missouri River will remain in flood for several more days, if not weeks, with the new storms.”

Bad news for those with outdoor plans today! Rain. Expect sunrise storms to fall apart by mid-morning, but widespread thunderstorm activity is then expected to redevelop around noon. Lightning, torrential rain, and hail may accompany the strongest storms. pic.twitter.com/qqvNhyrE4B — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 18, 2019