15-year-old runaway girl missing for about a week; KC police ask for help finding her
Police on Tuesday asked for help finding a runaway teenage girl who was last seen about a week ago and is thought to be in danger.
Lyric Allen, 15, was last seen May 5 near Bannister and Raytown roads in south Kansas City. Her family is very concerned for her well-being and safety, police said.
Lyric was described as a black girl, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Lyric is to asked call the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
