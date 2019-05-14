Local

15-year-old runaway girl missing for about a week; KC police ask for help finding her

Police on Tuesday asked for help finding a runaway teenage girl who was last seen about a week ago and is thought to be in danger.

Lyric Allen, 15, was last seen May 5 near Bannister and Raytown roads in south Kansas City. Her family is very concerned for her well-being and safety, police said.

Lyric was described as a black girl, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Lyric is to asked call the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

