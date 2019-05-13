Independence police searching for 65-year-old man with dementia

Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Independence Police Department is looking for a 65-year-old man who has dementia and was last seen Monday morning.

The Silver Advisory was issued for Lavelle R. Davis. He was reported missing at 8 a.m. from an apartment in the 100 block of South Crysler Avenue in Independence. Authorities believe he left on foot without his cell phone.

Davis is described as a black man standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a burgundy leather jacket, two-tone gray shirt, black jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who has seen Davis should call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300.