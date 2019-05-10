Rockhill Road will soon be closed near Nelson-Atkins due to ‘Walking Wall’ art

Building the ‘Walking Wall’ at the The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art The “Walking Wall” is being created by renowned artist Andy Goldsworthy at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The first phase is done, and the wall will eventually cross Rockhill Road onto the museum grounds before entering one of the Bloch Buildings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The “Walking Wall” is being created by renowned artist Andy Goldsworthy at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The first phase is done, and the wall will eventually cross Rockhill Road onto the museum grounds before entering one of the Bloch Buildings.

Kansas City motorists will have access to Rockhill Road near the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art through rush hour Tuesday. After that, an art installation will close a stretch of the street down.

Starting Tuesday evening, Rockhill Road between Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and 45th Street will be blocked.

The closure was originally slated to start Sunday and run through June 3.

Nelson-Atkins spokeswoman Kathleen Leighton said she didn’t know if the June 3 date would be changed or not. “It depends on how work goes,” she said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

That work is the “Walking Wall” created by British artist Andy Goldsworthy. The installation involves the construction of a stone wall built in five successive sections. Each section stays intact for three or four weeks. Then it is disassembled, moved and reassembled into the next section.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured onto Oak Street.

The closure will also affect the route of the June 1 Hospital Hill half marathon. Runners will bypass Rockhill Road, a change that race director Lisa Drake said participants will likely be happy with because it cuts out one of the course’s hills.

Kansas City motorists will have access to Rockhill Road near the Nelson-Atkins Museum through rush hour Tuesday. After that, the “Walking Wall,” an art installation by Andy Goldsworthy, will close down a stretch of the street. Illustration by Neil Nakahodo