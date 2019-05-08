‘Breaks our hearts’: Miniature horse found shot, dismembered in northwest Missouri

Dismembered remains of horse found in Kansas City park The dismembered remains of a horse were found Monday in Kessler Park in Kansas City. Police said it appeared the horse had been partly consumed and handed the investigation to animal control. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The dismembered remains of a horse were found Monday in Kessler Park in Kansas City. Police said it appeared the horse had been partly consumed and handed the investigation to animal control.

A miniature horse that went by the name Quigley was found shot and dismembered in northwest Missouri.

Now, his owners are demanding justice.

“We will not rest until we find who did this,” Tharp’s Horse Shoeing in Bethany recently posted on Facebook. “It just breaks our hearts that he died and (was) tortured for no reason.”

Bethany police assured citizens Tuesday that the horse’s mutilation was being investigated. The couple filed a report with the police department and officers were following up on leads, the agency said.

In their post, Quigley’s owners said the 30-inch horse was found shot and without an ear and an eye. The animal’s genitals were also missing.

He was found in his owner’s large pasture in the Harrison County city of about 3,200 people, more than 90 miles northeast of Kansas City, according to the post. The owners could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday but in an interview with KSHB-TV, Steve and Lisa Tharp said Steve found the 4-year-old horse, whose lower abdomen was skinned.

On Facebook, the shoeing company said two of their other horses seemed to miss Quigley. The owners called the three horses inseparable. The couple said they would not want “this nightmare” to happen to others.

They’re now asking anyone with information to come forward.

“You will be found,” the couple said.

Bethany police asked anyone with knowledge of the incident to call 660-425-3199.

Quigley’s death echoed a similar grisly destruction of a horse in Kansas City last month: A man playing disc golf discovered the remains of a horse along a wooded area inside Kessler Park in Northeast Kansas City.