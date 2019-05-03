Crash leaves one Kansas City man in critical condition, another in serious condition

A crash Thursday night near 68th and Chestnut injured two Kansas City men. This Google Street View image shows the intersection in September 2011. Google Maps

Two men were injured, one critically, in a crash Thursday night near 68th and Chestnut Avenue.

The incident involving life-threatening injuries was reported shortly after 10 p.m.

An investigation determined that a gold Nissan Altima was heading north on Chestnut when the driver lost control, Kansas City police Sgt. Jacob Becchina said. The vehicle struck a parked van and then hit a tree.

Both the driver and a passenger were transported to an area hospital. The driver, a 23-year-old Kansas City man, was listed in critical condition. The passenger, a 24-year-old Kansas City man, was listed in serious condition.