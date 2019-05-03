Local
Crash leaves one Kansas City man in critical condition, another in serious condition
Two men were injured, one critically, in a crash Thursday night near 68th and Chestnut Avenue.
The incident involving life-threatening injuries was reported shortly after 10 p.m.
An investigation determined that a gold Nissan Altima was heading north on Chestnut when the driver lost control, Kansas City police Sgt. Jacob Becchina said. The vehicle struck a parked van and then hit a tree.
Both the driver and a passenger were transported to an area hospital. The driver, a 23-year-old Kansas City man, was listed in critical condition. The passenger, a 24-year-old Kansas City man, was listed in serious condition.
Comments