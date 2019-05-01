Local
Semi truck hauling bananas crashes, shutting down Interstate 635 in KCK
A semi truck hauling bananas rolled over on its side, causing authorities to close all northbound lanes of Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The crash happened after 3:30 p.m. on I-635, north of I-70. The Kansas Department of Transportation warned in a tweet that the truck was leaking fuel, and that I-635 was expected to be closed for two to three hours.
Ramps from westbound and eastbound I-70 to the northbound lane of I-635 were also shut down.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
Drivers were asked to use an alternate route.
The Kansas Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.
