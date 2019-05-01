Semi truck hauling bananas crashes, shutting down Interstate 635 in KCK

Semi truck carrying bananas crashes, shutting down Interstate 635 in KCK A semi truck carrying bananas rolled over on its side, causing authorities to close all northbound lanes of Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon, police said. The crash happened after 3:30 p.m. on I-635 near past I-70. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A semi truck carrying bananas rolled over on its side, causing authorities to close all northbound lanes of Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon, police said. The crash happened after 3:30 p.m. on I-635 near past I-70.

A semi truck hauling bananas rolled over on its side, causing authorities to close all northbound lanes of Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened after 3:30 p.m. on I-635, north of I-70. The Kansas Department of Transportation warned in a tweet that the truck was leaking fuel, and that I-635 was expected to be closed for two to three hours.

Ramps from westbound and eastbound I-70 to the northbound lane of I-635 were also shut down.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers were asked to use an alternate route.

The Kansas Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

️️ROAD CLOSED️️



NB I-635 is closed north of I-70 due to an overturned semi.



Ramps from WB and EB I-70 are closed to NB I-635.



Road will be closed for unknown amount of time. Use alternate routes.



Updates will be made when lanes reopen. pic.twitter.com/PYHI4YWsxi — Trooper Candice (@TroopCandiceKHP) May 1, 2019

Clarify - Northbound lanes only



NEWS ALERT in KC metro area -

ALL I-635 NORTHBOUND LANES CLOSED past I-70 - semi rollover and is leaking fuel, as of 3:50 pm today.



I-635 will BE CLOSED for 2-3 HOURS, and all ramps that lead to I 635 north-bound.



Please use alternate route pic.twitter.com/kFYiqNLjkY — KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) May 1, 2019