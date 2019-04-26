Morton Sosland, former editor of Sosland Publishing and local philanthropist, dead at 93

Morton I. Sosland Courtesy of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Morton I. Sosland, former editor-in-chief of Sosland Publishing Co. and a longtime supporter of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, died Thursday at the age of 93.

Sosland led his family’s publishing business in Kansas City, where he spent the majority of his 72 years with the company as the publisher and editor, according to Food Business News, one of the trade publications owned by Sosland Publishing.

The publication posted an obituary Friday, which described Sosland as “a revered figure in the Kansas City and grain-based foods business communities.”

Outside the business, Sosland, along with his wife of 72 years, Estelle, made a significant impact on the Kansas City community as well as the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, a statement from the museum said Friday.

The couple gave their private collections of American Indian art to the museum, and Sosland was considered a “catalyst in the creation” of the American Indian art department and galleries, according to Gaylord Torrence, senior curator.

The museum said the Soslands also were responsible for the 1994 gift of the iconic shuttlecocks in Kansas City, a four-part commissioned work by artists Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen.

In March, Sosland and his wife attended a reception celebrating the start of artist Andy Goldsworthy’s “Walking Wall,” which the Hall Family Foundation commissioned in honor of the couple.

“I always found him to be very curious to learn and a marvelous storyteller. He was authoritative and authentic and had a very special way of pushing the boundaries,” said Julián Zugazagoitia, director and CEO of the Nelson-Atkins. “He was a man of the future, yet deeply anchored in the admiration, understanding, and respect of the past.”

Days before his death, Sosland, who was also a director of the Marion and Henry Bloch Family Foundation and the H&R Block Foundation, talked to The Star about his friend Henry Bloch, the co-founder of H&R Block who died Tuesday.

Sosland said Bloch made sure his employees were treated fairly. He described the 96-year-old Kansas City philanthropist as a “very warm-hearted, very kind, very thinking about other people. A very kind and gentle gentleman.”

Funeral services for Sosland will be held at Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City, Food Business News reported.