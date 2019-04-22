The Star wins two first-place awards in prestigious National Headliner Awards

The Kansas City Star building, 1601 McGee St.

For the second straight year, The Kansas City Star has won the top prize for political reporting in the prestigious National Headliner Awards.

The Star also won first place in investigative reporting for its series, “Stalk. Murder. Repeat.” The judges said reporters “sewed together an exhaustive well-told tale of a serial killer who had stalked the region for decades.” The series was reported by Ian Cummings, Glenn E. Rice and Tony Rizzo. The award was for newspapers not in a top 20 media market.

The Star won in political reporting for newspapers of all sizes for a collection of investigative stories on candidates in the mid-term elections. Judges said the “watchdog reporting across multiple races yielded stories that voters surely appreciated.”

“A year of upheaval in Missouri, Kansas politics” was reported by Lindsay Wise, Jason Hancock, Steve Vockrodt, Bryan Lowry, Hunter Woodall, Kelsey Ryan and Kevin G. Hall. Jessica Huseman and Blake Paterson of ProPublica reported for one of the stories.

Hancock won first place last year for his coverage of Missouri’s former governor, “Eric Greitens’ Culture of Secrecy.”

This year’s awards, sponsored by the Press Club of Atlantic City, N.J., were announced Monday.