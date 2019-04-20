Local

Pedestrian struck by semi, killed on I-70 in Kansas City, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 70 near downtown Kansas City late Saturday morning, according to police.

It happened before 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Oak Street.

Police said a semi truck struck a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story. See kansascity.com for updates throughout the day.

