Pedestrian struck by semi, killed on I-70 in Kansas City, police say
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 70 near downtown Kansas City late Saturday morning, according to police.
It happened before 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Oak Street.
Police said a semi truck struck a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
The investigation was ongoing.
