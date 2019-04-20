Tiger attacks female keeper at Topeka Zoo

Sanjiv, a male Sumatran tiger who arrived at the zoo in August 2017, attacked a keeper at the Topeka Zoo. Akron Zoo

The Topeka Zoo’s male Sumatran tiger, Sanjiv, attacked a female zoo keeper Saturday morning in full view of visitors, sending the keeper to local hospital.

The keeper’s injuries were not known as of early Saturday morning, but Molly Hadfield, the director of media relations for the City of Topeka, said that she was awake when she was transported.

“So we had a keeper who was attacked, not attacked, but was injured this morning,” Hadfield told The Star. “We had a keeper and tiger in the same space. Our keeper was injured.”

Topeka police responded and are preparing an incident report. The injury occurred at about 9:45 a.m., ,less than an hour after the zoo opened Saturday morning. The zoo was immediately closed and remained closed for about 45 minutes. The zoo has six tigers in its collection, 2 adults and four cubs that were just born in October and, as the weather warned, went on display for the first time last month.

Hadfield said she could not speak to the fate of Sanjiv, who arrived at the zoo in 2017.

“I don’t know right now. We’re trying to figure it out,” Hadfield said. “Our tiger is in holding right now.”

