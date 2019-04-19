Local

Motorcyclist suffers head injury after striking concrete curb, Kansas City police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By

A motorcyclist sustained a serious head injured Thursday after he lost control of a motorcycle, hit a raised concrete curb and was then ejected, according to Kansas City police.

Officers responded to the crash, which was in a parking lot near the 1500 block of N.E. Vivion Road, just before 3 p.m. The driver was not wearing a helmet when he was ejected from the motorcycle during the accident.

He was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

No other details were released.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.
  Comments  