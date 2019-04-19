Motorcyclist suffers head injury after striking concrete curb, Kansas City police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A motorcyclist sustained a serious head injured Thursday after he lost control of a motorcycle, hit a raised concrete curb and was then ejected, according to Kansas City police.

Officers responded to the crash, which was in a parking lot near the 1500 block of N.E. Vivion Road, just before 3 p.m. The driver was not wearing a helmet when he was ejected from the motorcycle during the accident.

He was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

No other details were released.