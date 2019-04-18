After man falls to his death from flyover ramp in Lenexa, police seek witnesses

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

After a man fell to his death Sunday from a high flyover ramp at Interstate 435 in Lenexa, police asked for help from anyone who may have witnessed it.

A passerby called police and said she saw the man fall from the highest bridge in the interchange, the eastbound Kansas 10 flyover ramp to northbound Interstate 435, about 6:10 p.m., according to Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for the Lenexa Police Department.

But the witness said she didn’t see what caused the man to fall, Chavez said.

When police responded to the area, they found the man’s body just off the road. He had died from injuries suffered in the fall. The man’s name has not been released.

Police also found the man’s pickup truck, a silver Chevrolet Silverado with a Missouri dealer plate, parked on the ramp.

Police sent out a tweet Thursday asking for witnesses to come forward.

We're investigating a case in which a male fell to his death from the EB K-10 flyover ramp to NB I-435. Occurred Sun 4/14 at about 6:10 PM. His truck was parked on the ramp, a silv Chevy Silverado w/MO dealer plate. If you saw something please call our detective at 913-825-8055 pic.twitter.com/fXKQcXaYSK — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) April 18, 2019

Foul play is not suspected and investigators think the death might be a suicide, Chavez said. Police, however, would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the fall.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call a detective at 913-825-8055.