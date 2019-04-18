Local
After man falls to his death from flyover ramp in Lenexa, police seek witnesses
After a man fell to his death Sunday from a high flyover ramp at Interstate 435 in Lenexa, police asked for help from anyone who may have witnessed it.
A passerby called police and said she saw the man fall from the highest bridge in the interchange, the eastbound Kansas 10 flyover ramp to northbound Interstate 435, about 6:10 p.m., according to Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for the Lenexa Police Department.
But the witness said she didn’t see what caused the man to fall, Chavez said.
When police responded to the area, they found the man’s body just off the road. He had died from injuries suffered in the fall. The man’s name has not been released.
Police also found the man’s pickup truck, a silver Chevrolet Silverado with a Missouri dealer plate, parked on the ramp.
Police sent out a tweet Thursday asking for witnesses to come forward.
Foul play is not suspected and investigators think the death might be a suicide, Chavez said. Police, however, would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the fall.
Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call a detective at 913-825-8055.
