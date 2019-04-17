Local
Severe thunderstorm warning for Kansas City, Overland Park and surrounding areas
What is the difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms?
A severe thunderstorm warning issued for Kansas City, Overland Park and surrounding areas will be in effect until 6:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
A wider severe thunderstorm watch for the surrounding region will last until midnight, the weather service said.
The weather forecast calls for a possibility of strong storms in the immediate Kansas City area and more severe storms to the south and east.
Storms are most likely from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Hail and strong winds and the most likely hazards associated with the storms, according to the forecast. Probabilities of tornadoes or flash flooding are lower.
Comments