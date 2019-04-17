Severe thunderstorm warning for Kansas City, Overland Park and surrounding areas

What is the difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms? Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

A severe thunderstorm warning issued for Kansas City, Overland Park and surrounding areas will be in effect until 6:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

A wider severe thunderstorm watch for the surrounding region will last until midnight, the weather service said.

The weather forecast calls for a possibility of strong storms in the immediate Kansas City area and more severe storms to the south and east.

Storms are most likely from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hail and strong winds and the most likely hazards associated with the storms, according to the forecast. Probabilities of tornadoes or flash flooding are lower.