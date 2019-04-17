Stretch of southbound Mission Road to be closed soon for repairs that will take weeks

The southbound lane of Mission Road will be closed for several weeks starting April 29 while construction crews make street repairs, according to Leawood officials. This Google Maps Street View image shows the area in August 2015. Google Maps

The city announced the roadwork Wednesday, saying the closure on Mission Road will stretch from 119th to 123rd streets.

The J.M. Fahey Construction Company will be replacing storm sewers, curb and asphalt along the road.

Motorists will still be able to drive northbound on Mission while the work goes on.

For southbound traffic, the detour will follow State Line Road.