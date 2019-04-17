Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
The Kansas City Police Department’s traffic unit bid farewell Wednesday afternoon to a fellow officer transferring to the police academy. Officer Joe Trombino, who has served in the traffic unit for 24 years, was the officer hit outside a Chief’s game in January.
