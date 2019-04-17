What to do if somebody has been electrocuted The danger from an electrical shock depends on the type of current, how high the voltage is, how the current traveled through the body, and how quickly the person is treated. Here's what to know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The danger from an electrical shock depends on the type of current, how high the voltage is, how the current traveled through the body, and how quickly the person is treated. Here's what to know.

A man died Wednesday morning when he was electrocuted while working inside the garage of a Shawnee home, according to police.

It was reported about 9:10 a.m. in the 6500 block of Hallet Street.

Police said they are investigating the man’s death, but it appeared to have been an accident.

The man’s name was not immediately released while police notified his family.