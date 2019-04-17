What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A student and a parent were injured Wednesday morning when a car crashed into Summit Pointe Elementary School in southern Kansas City, according to school officials.

The wreck occurred during morning drop-off when the driver struck the back of the building. Summit Pointe Elementary School is located at 13100 E. 147th Street and is part of the Lee’s Summit School District. The district posted information about the incident on Twitter.

The injured child and parent were in the car. No one else was injured or was near the crash, district officials said.

Emergency crews arrived and transported the injured to a hospital.

No other details were immediately released.