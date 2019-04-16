What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A woman and a teen were killed in a one-vehicle crash near the Leavenwoth/Wyandotte county line Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

The victims were in a vehicle that crashed around 1:15 p.m. on Kansas 5 near Marxen Road.

According to the highway patrol’s online crash log, the vehicle, a 2005 Dodge, was traveling south on the highway when it went off the road to the right. The highway patrol said the driver overcorrected, went south into the northbound lane, lost control of the vehicle and then struck a tree.

The driver, identified by the highway patrol as 36-year-old SaraKay Snell, was pronounced dead.

The crash also killed the passenger, 19-year-old Calob Crow.

Both victims were from Lansing.

The crash log indicated both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The highway patrol is investigating.