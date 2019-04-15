Local

Three people injured in multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on SB I-35 in Olathe

Three people injured in crash involving school bus in Olathe

Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus during Monday morning’s rush hour on southbound Interstate 35 in Olathe. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. April 15, 2019, near the exit to Old 56 Highway. By
Three people, including two students, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus during Monday morning’s rush hour on southbound Interstate 35 in Olathe, according emergency officials.

The two students suffered relatively minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, said David A. Smith, chief communications officer for the Shawnee Mission School District. Another student and the bus’ driver were uninjured in the crash.

The bus was headed to a day school center at the time of the crash, Smith said.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. near the exit to Old 56 Highway. Traffic was limited to one lane through the area as police and emergency workers investigated the crash.

Traffic backed up along southbound I-35 to nearly 119th Street.

