Three people injured in multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on SB I-35 in Olathe
Three people, including two students, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus during Monday morning’s rush hour on southbound Interstate 35 in Olathe, according emergency officials.
The two students suffered relatively minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, said David A. Smith, chief communications officer for the Shawnee Mission School District. Another student and the bus’ driver were uninjured in the crash.
The bus was headed to a day school center at the time of the crash, Smith said.
The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. near the exit to Old 56 Highway. Traffic was limited to one lane through the area as police and emergency workers investigated the crash.
Traffic backed up along southbound I-35 to nearly 119th Street.
