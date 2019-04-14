Fire truck crashes into school building after colliding with Cadillac in Kansas City

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

A ladder fire truck careened into the front of the Academy for Integrated Arts charter school after colliding early Sunday with a Cadillac, according to Kansas City police.

Two people in the Cadillac were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A driver in another car involved in the crash had minor injuries. None of the four firefighters on the truck were injured.

The crash occurred about 1 a.m. Sunday near 79th Street and Troost Avenue.

The fire truck was headed north on Troost when the southbound Cadillac turned left to head east, crossing into the path of the fire truck. The two vehicles collided, sending fire truck crashing into the front of the school at 7910 Troost.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The force of the collision caused the Cadillac to crash into a southbound Toyota Matrix.

The school was unoccupied at the time. The fire truck sustained heavy front-end damage, police said.