Fire truck crashes into school building after colliding with Cadillac in Kansas City

A ladder fire truck careened into the front of the Academy for Integrated Arts charter school after colliding early Sunday with a Cadillac, according to Kansas City police.

Two people in the Cadillac were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A driver in another car involved in the crash had minor injuries. None of the four firefighters on the truck were injured.

The crash occurred about 1 a.m. Sunday near 79th Street and Troost Avenue.

The fire truck was headed north on Troost when the southbound Cadillac turned left to head east, crossing into the path of the fire truck. The two vehicles collided, sending fire truck crashing into the front of the school at 7910 Troost.

The force of the collision caused the Cadillac to crash into a southbound Toyota Matrix.

The school was unoccupied at the time. The fire truck sustained heavy front-end damage, police said.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
