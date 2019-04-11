Eight-vehicle crash shuts down part of Missouri 152 in Clay County; injuries reported

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Kansas City police were called to an eight-vehicle wreck resulting in some injuries Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m in the eastbound lanes of Missouri 152.

Part of the highway was shut down between Interstate 435 and Shoal Creek Parkway in Clay County as police investigated. By 4:10 p.m., the crash was cleared, though the Kansas City district of the Missouri Department of Transportation said eastbound Missouri 152 at Shoal Creek and the ramp from I-435 North to Missouri 152 East remained closed.

Officers took a report for an injury crash, and said injuries were thought to be minor.

Earlier, MoDOT tweeted that the eastbound lanes of the highway were closed due to a dump truck hitting signal poles.

Breaking: If you're just hopping on Twitter, there's a large crash involving at least 8 vehicles in the EB lanes of Route 152 @ Shoal Creek @claycountymo. This has resulted in all lanes being closed. Plz find an alternate route. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/4kb0Nz0Nyd — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) April 11, 2019