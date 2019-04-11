Local

Eight-vehicle crash shuts down part of Missouri 152 in Clay County; injuries reported

Kansas City police were called to an eight-vehicle wreck resulting in some injuries Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m in the eastbound lanes of Missouri 152.

Part of the highway was shut down between Interstate 435 and Shoal Creek Parkway in Clay County as police investigated. By 4:10 p.m., the crash was cleared, though the Kansas City district of the Missouri Department of Transportation said eastbound Missouri 152 at Shoal Creek and the ramp from I-435 North to Missouri 152 East remained closed.

Officers took a report for an injury crash, and said injuries were thought to be minor.

Earlier, MoDOT tweeted that the eastbound lanes of the highway were closed due to a dump truck hitting signal poles.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
