Local
Eight-vehicle crash shuts down part of Missouri 152 in Clay County; injuries reported
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
Kansas City police were called to an eight-vehicle wreck resulting in some injuries Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2:40 p.m in the eastbound lanes of Missouri 152.
Part of the highway was shut down between Interstate 435 and Shoal Creek Parkway in Clay County as police investigated. By 4:10 p.m., the crash was cleared, though the Kansas City district of the Missouri Department of Transportation said eastbound Missouri 152 at Shoal Creek and the ramp from I-435 North to Missouri 152 East remained closed.
Officers took a report for an injury crash, and said injuries were thought to be minor.
Earlier, MoDOT tweeted that the eastbound lanes of the highway were closed due to a dump truck hitting signal poles.
Comments