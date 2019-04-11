Local

Overland Park to build new fire station on high school campus in 2021

Overland Park Fire Department officials have announced that a new fire station will be built on the campus of Blue Valley Southwest High School.

Fire Chief Bryan Dehner made the announcement Wednesday evening at a public safety committee meeting, according to a news release from the fire department.

The station would be located in the northwest quadrant of 179th Street and Quivira Road and would be built in 2021. It is intended to serve the southern portion of the city.

City officials have estimated the new station will cost $5.18 million. 

Fire officials said the station’s location would represent a “unique relationship between Overland Park Fire and the Blue Valley School District.”

The department and the district will discuss how the fire department can play a role in the school district’s upcoming fire science program, the fire department said.

A public meeting to discuss the project with neighbors is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25th in the Commons at Aubry Bend Middle School at 12501 W. 175th Street.

