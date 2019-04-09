Local
Fatal crash involving car and motorcycle reported in Overland Park
Overland Park police said one person died and another was injured Tuesday night in a crash involving a car and motorcycle.
It happened before 9 p.m. at West 77th Street and Metcalf Avenue.
Police have not released information on the victim who died pending family notification.
A second victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Metcalf Avenue was closed from 75th to 79th streets as police investigate.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
