Fatal crash involving car and motorcycle reported in Overland Park

Overland Park police said one person died and another was injured Tuesday night in a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

It happened before 9 p.m. at West 77th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Police have not released information on the victim who died pending family notification.

A second victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Metcalf Avenue was closed from 75th to 79th streets as police investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Kaitlyn Schwers

