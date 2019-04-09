Fatal crash involving car and motorcycle reported in Overland Park

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Overland Park police said one person died and another was injured Tuesday night in a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

It happened before 9 p.m. at West 77th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Police have not released information on the victim who died pending family notification.

A second victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Metcalf Avenue was closed from 75th to 79th streets as police investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.