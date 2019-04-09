Kansas City’s weather roller coaster this week: Sun, storms, and freezing temps

What is the difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms? Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Hang on, Kansas City. The next few days of weather will take you on a wild roller coaster ride.

With above normal temperatures, storms and even some frost, Kansas City will get a taste of most, if not all, of the seasons this week.

After hitting the 80s, temperatures will soon drop down to near freezing.

First, Kansas City is expected enjoy temperatures in the upper 70s Tuesday and then into the 80s Wednesday. That’s about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

Then storms are expected to move into the Kansas City region Wednesday night, bringing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

A few strong, possibly severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night north of the metro area, primarily across portions of Kansas, Nebraska and far northwestern Missouri. Frequent lightning, damaging winds and hail the size of quarters are possible with the strongest storms, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will then fall fast.

Thursday’s highs are expected to return to near normal, reaching only into the upper 50s.

A cold front moving through the area Thursday night could bring frost and a freeze as temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-30s by Friday morning and near freezing by Saturday morning.

Any sensitive vegetation will need to be protected, the weather service said.

A rain and snow mix, or even a period of all snow, is possible in northern Missouri. Warm surfaces and air temperatures will likely keep the snow from accumulating.

The highs will remain slightly below normal this weekend, reaching the mid-50s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. The normal high for this time of year is the lower to middle 60s.