Pothole repairs, roadwork continue on Ward Parkway ahead of Rock the Parkway run

The city has good news for runners — and drivers.

Resurfacing work to repair potholes on Ward Parkway is expected to wrap up before the Rock the Parkway half marathon this weekend.

The work is on track to be completed by Friday, providing there are no weather delays or unforeseen problems, Maggie Green, a spokeswoman for Kansas City Public Works, said Monday.

That will be just in time for the Rock the Parkway run, which is scheduled for Saturday and roughly follows a loop on Ward Parkway from Wornall Road to 56th Street, with a slight jog around Loose Park.

“There’s been a lot of work over the last couple of weeks and it’s a lot better than it was a month ago,” Green said.

The city has contracted with Fahey Construction to resurface stretches of one of the city’s most heavily traveled parkways.

“Not all of it is being resurfaced — the worst sections are being resurfaced,” Green said. “And then we’re patching potholes everywhere else.”

The city has been working with run organizers and coordinated the resurfacing and pothole repairs, she said.

