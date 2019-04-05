Local
Air quality concerns while Flint Hills burn cause some JoCo cities to issue burn bans
A burn ban has been issued for Overland Park and Merriam for the remainder of April, the fire marshal for the two cities announced on Friday.
Residents have been asked to refrain from any significant open burning. Recreational fires 3 feet by 2 feet or smaller are permitted as well as outdoor grilling, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.
The bans are as a result of air quality issues.
Johnson County Environmental asks each year that area residents refrain from burning during this time while the annual grassland burning in the Flint Hills takes place.
The ban is effective immediately, officials said.
Every year, the state of Kansas issues a burn ban for 16 counties through the month of April.
