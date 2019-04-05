Air quality concerns while Flint Hills burn cause some JoCo cities to issue burn bans

Watch Kansas’ Flint Hills burn from the air in springtime ritual Kansas ranchers often burn off the dead grass in their cattle pastures to encourage the growth of new grass. In March and April, the skies become thick with smoke as controlled burns light up the Kansas skies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas ranchers often burn off the dead grass in their cattle pastures to encourage the growth of new grass. In March and April, the skies become thick with smoke as controlled burns light up the Kansas skies.

A burn ban has been issued for Overland Park and Merriam for the remainder of April, the fire marshal for the two cities announced on Friday.

Residents have been asked to refrain from any significant open burning. Recreational fires 3 feet by 2 feet or smaller are permitted as well as outdoor grilling, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

The bans are as a result of air quality issues.

Johnson County Environmental asks each year that area residents refrain from burning during this time while the annual grassland burning in the Flint Hills takes place.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The ban is effective immediately, officials said.

Every year, the state of Kansas issues a burn ban for 16 counties through the month of April.

SHARE COPY LINK Flames in the Flint Hills is an annual day-long event in which paying guests help burn several thousand acres of pasture in order to control brush and invasive trees.