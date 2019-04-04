Local

Man tries to set fire to his Lee’s Summit home, leading to two-hour police standoff

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives

Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated Aug. 17, 2017. By
Up Next
Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated Aug. 17, 2017. By

A man who allegedly attempted to set fires in his Lee’s Summit duplex early Thursday barricaded himself inside his home, leading to a two-hour standoff, police said.

Police responded to a duplex in the 600 block of Northeast Chipman Road after a neighbor called saying the man was causing a noise disturbance and acting erratically, police said.

Arriving officers found the man allegedly attempting to set fires inside his house. Once he realized that police had arrived, the man barricaded himself in his home.

During the standoff, Chimpan Road was closed between Northeast Independence and Northeast Florence avenues.

The standoff ended shortly before 7 a.m. when the man peacefully surrendered to police. Police were talking to the man to determine what had happened.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
  Comments  

Read Next

Former Eden Alley space by Plaza to host pop-ups, dance club, McGonigle’s Market cafe

Cityscape

Former Eden Alley space by Plaza to host pop-ups, dance club, McGonigle’s Market cafe

McGonigle’s Market plans a new breakfast and lunch cafe in the former Eden Alley space in Unity Temple on the Plaza. But first the space will feature international cuisine by local chefs in a series of pop-ups.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service