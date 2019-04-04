Local
Man tries to set fire to his Lee’s Summit home, leading to two-hour police standoff
A man who allegedly attempted to set fires in his Lee’s Summit duplex early Thursday barricaded himself inside his home, leading to a two-hour standoff, police said.
Police responded to a duplex in the 600 block of Northeast Chipman Road after a neighbor called saying the man was causing a noise disturbance and acting erratically, police said.
Arriving officers found the man allegedly attempting to set fires inside his house. Once he realized that police had arrived, the man barricaded himself in his home.
During the standoff, Chimpan Road was closed between Northeast Independence and Northeast Florence avenues.
The standoff ended shortly before 7 a.m. when the man peacefully surrendered to police. Police were talking to the man to determine what had happened.
