12-year-old is hit by car in Lenexa and rushed to hospital; police investigate
Lenexa police are investigating after a 12-year-old was injured by a car Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the scene in the 9000 block of Lackman Road.
A police spokesman said the child was taken to a hospital by paramedics. The child’s medical condition was not immediately available.
The driver stayed at the scene.
Lackman was closed to traffic while an investigation continued, police said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
