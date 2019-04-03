Local

12-year-old is hit by car in Lenexa and rushed to hospital; police investigate

Lenexa police are investigating after a 12-year-old was injured by a car Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene in the 9000 block of Lackman Road.

A police spokesman said the child was taken to a hospital by paramedics. The child’s medical condition was not immediately available.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Lackman was closed to traffic while an investigation continued, police said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

