A Shawnee Mission schools leader is picked to head Missouri superintendents group

The outgoing deputy superintendent of the Shawnee Mission school district is set to lead the Cooperating School Districts of Greater Kansas City, which includes 32 Missouri school districts.

Kenny Southwick has been named the new executive director of the group, which works on legislative proposals and other issues and recently took the lead in opposing Mayor Sly James’ plan to expand pre-K in Kansas City with a 3/8-cent sales tax.

Southwick will begin his new job in September following his retirement from Shawnee Mission in July. He will replace Gayden Carruth, who is retiring Aug. 31 after 11 years.

Southwick has worked in Shawnee Mission since 2014, serving as both deputy superintendent and interim superintendent.

Last school year, while he served in the interim position, Southwick was named in a lawsuit the ACLU filed against the district on behalf of several students. The students alleged the district violated their First Amendment rights during a protest against gun violence.

The federal lawsuit accused school officials of abruptly stopping student-led rallies and confiscating cameras from student journalists during the April National Student Walkout Day. A judge later tossed out claims against Southwick because they were unsubstantiated. Last month the suit was settled. The district agreed to apologize to students and pay attorneys’ fees.

In 2017 Southwick, who has worked as a teacher, counselor, coach and district administrator in Missouri’s Maryville, Excelsior Springs and Belton school districts, was honored among Ingram’s Icons of Education. He also received the University Council for Educational Administration’s Excellence in Educational Leadership award.

Carruth has worked in education for 47 years, including serving as a teacher, principal and district administrator in Mississippi, Minnesota, Virginia and Missouri.

In the Kansas City area Carruth had served as superintendent of Park Hill school district from 1994 through her retirement from the district in 2005. Carruth was named 1998 Superintendent of the Year by the Missouri Association of School Administrators, and she was recognized among Ingram’s 2014 Icons of Education.

“What I feel best about is that in every position I’ve held, I left that organization better than it was when I arrived,” Carruth said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“Cooperating School Districts is grateful to Dr. Carruth for the visionary leadership she has provided for our school districts and the educational community,” said Dennis Carpenter, superintendent in Lee’s Summit and president of the cooperating districts board. “We also feel fortunate to be able to make the transition from one outstanding leader to another.”