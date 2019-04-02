Local
KC teen in critical condition after collision with truck Tuesday morning, police say
A teenager was seriously injured after his car collided with a Freightliner truck Tuesday morning in northeast Kansas City police said.
The crash happened at Ninth Street and Winner Road about 11:24 a.m.
Police determined that a northbound Honda Accord, driven by a 17-year-old boy from Kansas City, was involved in a crash with the truck, which was heading east. Police said the truck did not have a trailer attached at the time of the wreck.
The teen was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
