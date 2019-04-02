Local

KC teen in critical condition after collision with truck Tuesday morning, police say

A teenager was seriously injured after his car collided with a Freightliner truck Tuesday morning in northeast Kansas City police said.

The crash happened at Ninth Street and Winner Road about 11:24 a.m.

Police determined that a northbound Honda Accord, driven by a 17-year-old boy from Kansas City, was involved in a crash with the truck, which was heading east. Police said the truck did not have a trailer attached at the time of the wreck.

The teen was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
