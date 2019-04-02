KC teen in critical condition after collision with truck Tuesday morning, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A teenager was seriously injured after his car collided with a Freightliner truck Tuesday morning in northeast Kansas City police said.

The crash happened at Ninth Street and Winner Road about 11:24 a.m.

Police determined that a northbound Honda Accord, driven by a 17-year-old boy from Kansas City, was involved in a crash with the truck, which was heading east. Police said the truck did not have a trailer attached at the time of the wreck.

The teen was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the truck was not injured.