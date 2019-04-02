Northbound I-29 temporarily closed after pedestrian struck and killed near Barry Road

Pedestrian struck and killed along I-29 near Barry Road in Kansas City A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday along northbound Interstate 29 near Barry Road in Kansas City, North. The fatal crash forced police to close the northbound lanes of highway at Northwest 72nd Street, causing traffic to back up. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday along northbound Interstate 29 near Barry Road in Kansas City, North. The fatal crash forced police to close the northbound lanes of highway at Northwest 72nd Street, causing traffic to back up.

A pedestrian died after being struck early Tuesday along northbound Interstate 29 in Kansas City, North, police said.

The fatal crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. near Northwest Barry Road. Police closed the northbound lanes of highway at Northwest 72nd Street, causing rush hour traffic to backup for miles.

Kansas City International Airport alerted travelers on Twitter that the highway was closed. Travelers headed to the airport were being urged to find alternate routes to make it to the airport on time for their flights.

One lane of the highway reopened shortly before 8 a.m. Traffic through the area, however, remained slow as police continued to collect evidence from the crash scene.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

That stretch of highway has been a problem area in the Kansas City metro. Because of a high number of crashes, including pedestrian fatalities, law enforcement officers from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Kansas City Police Department and the Platte County Sheriff’s Office conducted a special traffic enforcement effort targeting unsafe driving last year.

The goal was to reduce the number of crashes in the area. Between March 2017 and March 2018, there were 263 crashes, which made it the highest crash location in the Kansas City Police Department’s North Patrol Division.