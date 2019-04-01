Armed robbery delayed school dismissal in Olathe

Olathe Police were looking for a man armed with a handgun who robbed two people in the 700 block of South Keeler Street Monday afternoon as nearby schools let out.
The robbery occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Police said the man approached two people walking in the area and took an undetermined amount of cash from them and then fled the area.
Police believed the man ran into a nearby apartment building. Officers surrounded the building and searched for the man but did not find him.
Police contacted the Olathe School District to prevent children being released from school from walking into the area where law enforcement were searching for the man. Children were held at school and parents were called to pick them up, police said.
