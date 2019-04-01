Kansas City police want help finding a truck of interest in 63rd St. shooting death

Kansas City Police Department is seeking help from the community to locate a vehicle they believe may be of interest in connection with a Monday afternoon shooting near 63rd Street that left one person dead.
The vehicle of interest is a silver 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 truck with Ohio license plate number PJZ23111.
The shooting being investigated by police as a homicide was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at James A. Reed Road and 63rd. Police on the way to the scene found a man and a woman in a vehicle that had pulled off to the side of 63rd Street.
The man injured in the shooting died and the woman was in critical condition Monday.
Police ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle contact police homicide at 816-234-5148 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
