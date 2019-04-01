Local

2-year-old child dies when fire engulfs south Kansas City home

By Robert A. Cronkleton

April 01, 2019 08:43 AM

A 2-year-old child died when fire broke out in a south Kansas City home late Sunday, according to media reports.

The fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 10200 block of Wheeling Avenue.

Firefighters found the boy unresponsive when they searched the house. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to KSHB-TV. Others inside the house were able to make it out safely.

There reportedly were no working smoke detectors in the house, according to media reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

