Wrong-way driver collides head on with car, killing 26-year-old Independence man

By Robert A. Cronkleton

April 01, 2019 08:05 AM

A driver in a maroon Cadillac Escalade traveling the wrong way on Interstate 435 on Kansas City’s east side collided head on with a car early Monday, killing a 26-year-old Independence man, police said.

The crash occurred about 1:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435 near 87th Street.

Investigators found that the Escalade was headed south in the northbound lanes when it struck a black Ford Fusion head on. The driver of the Fusion died at the scene.

The driver of the Escalade was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police shut down northbound I-435 for several hours

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

