Wrong-way driver collides head on with car, killing 26-year-old Independence man

A driver in a maroon Cadillac Escalade traveling the wrong way on Interstate 435 on Kansas City’s east side collided head on with a car early Monday, killing a 26-year-old Independence man, police said.
The crash occurred about 1:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435 near 87th Street.
Investigators found that the Escalade was headed south in the northbound lanes when it struck a black Ford Fusion head on. The driver of the Fusion died at the scene.
The driver of the Escalade was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
Police shut down northbound I-435 for several hours
Comments