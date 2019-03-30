$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Johnson County to two siblings, lottery says

Two siblings claimed a $2 million Powerball ticket that was sold this week in Johnson County, the Kansas Lottery announced in a news release.
The two winners — who have remained anonymous — told the lottery they hardly play Powerball. Then they saw the jackpot for the drawing was an estimated $768.4 million.
They didn’t want to miss out on an opportunity.
“We are still shocked and in disbelief,” one of the siblings said in a statement.
“We bought four tickets. Three of the tickets were Quick Picks, and on the fourth ticket, the winning ticket, we actually picked the numbers,” the other sibling explained. “We used the random ages from people in our family to pick our numbers.”
The siblings matched five of six total numbers, which would normally win $1 million, the Kansas Lottery explained.
But because they also bought the Power Play option for an additional $1, they doubled their prize from $1 million to $2 million, it said.
The winning numbers in the March 27 drawing were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, with a Powerball of 12, and the winning jackpot ticket was sold in Wisconsin.
The $2 million winning ticket was sold at Murphy Express at 22770 W. 56th St. in Shawnee.
The siblings, one who lives in Johnson County and another who lives out of state, claimed the prize on Friday.
