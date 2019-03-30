Car driver critically injured in crash with semi on I-70 near Blue Ridge Boulevard

The driver of a car was in critical condition after it crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-70 near Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City early Saturday.
Police said the crash occurred at 4:47 a.m. when the westbound Ford Focus left the interstate just west of Blue Ridge Boulevard and struck a concrete median barrier. The car then veered across the lanes of traffic and hit a westbound tractor-trailer.
The Focus landed in a drainage ditch off the right side of the highway, police said. The truck, which was hauling non-hazardous materials, overturned off the right side of the roadway.
The driver of the car was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, police said. The tractor-trailer driver and a passenger in the semi were also taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Comments