Local

Car driver critically injured in crash with semi on I-70 near Blue Ridge Boulevard

By Judy L. Thomas

March 30, 2019 12:10 PM

An early morning accident involving a car and a semi sent the car’s driver to the hospital in critical condition.
An early morning accident involving a car and a semi sent the car’s driver to the hospital in critical condition. MODOT
An early morning accident involving a car and a semi sent the car’s driver to the hospital in critical condition. MODOT

The driver of a car was in critical condition after it crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-70 near Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City early Saturday.

Police said the crash occurred at 4:47 a.m. when the westbound Ford Focus left the interstate just west of Blue Ridge Boulevard and struck a concrete median barrier. The car then veered across the lanes of traffic and hit a westbound tractor-trailer.

The Focus landed in a drainage ditch off the right side of the highway, police said. The truck, which was hauling non-hazardous materials, overturned off the right side of the roadway.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, police said. The tractor-trailer driver and a passenger in the semi were also taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

  Comments  