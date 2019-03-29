Man found dead in flooded area of Bean Lake in Platte County

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 61-year-old man was found dead in a flooded area near Bean Lake Friday morning.
The man’s family called the sheriff’s office Thursday night to report they were unable to contact the man, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Attempts to locate him on Thursday were unsuccessful.
Then, around 11 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said the man’s body was found near an overturned boat in a flooded area near Bean Lake. The lake is located northwest of Weston.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
The medical examiner is investigating the cause of death. Authorities said they do not suspect foul play.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s marine division helped at the scene.
