Passenger is killed after vehicle crashes into parked SUV near 79th, Garfield

By Glenn E. Rice

March 29, 2019 02:49 PM

Kansas City police are investigating a vehicle crash that happened early Friday and left a female passenger dead.

The wreck was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 7900 block of Garfield Avenue. Arriving officers discovered that a vehicle heading westbound on 79th Street struck a parked SUV that was unoccupied.

The driver of the Chevrolet Impala apparently lost control and the vehicle swerved across the roadway and struck several unoccupied cars, including the SUV, that had been parked along the south curb, according to initial police reports.

The driver of the Impala was treated at Research Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

