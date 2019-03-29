Local

Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Jackson County highway

By Glenn E. Rice

March 29, 2019 10:40 AM

A pedestrian was killed early Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Jackson County, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The wreck in Sugar Creek was reported at 4:25 a.m. and happened in the northbound lanes of Missouri 291 and Kentucky Road. The name of the victim is being withheld until relatives have been notified.

Details of how the incident occurred have not been released. Traffic along the roadway was temporarily rerouted while investigators collected evidence and talked to witnesses.

