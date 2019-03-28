Local

Rain now through Saturday will aggravate flooding issues along Missouri River, weather service warns

By Kaitlyn Schwers

March 28, 2019 06:06 PM

Drone video shows latest flooding along Missouri River at Atchison

Drone video shows floodwaters rushing over the levees on the Missouri side of the Missouri River at Atchison, Kan. on Friday, March 22, 2019. The levees there breached on Thursday and have flooded Winthrop and Sugar Lake downstream.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and spreading across the region are expected to “greatly aggravate” flooding along the Missouri River this week, the National Weather Service in Kansas City warned Thursday.

The forecast called for strong to severe storms and rain Thursday through Saturday that could likely result in additional flooding in rivers and streams across the region.

The weather service estimated 1 to 2.5 inches of rain now through Saturday, with the higher amounts potentially falling in north-central and northwest Missouri.

The rainfall comes as flooding is occurring along the Missouri River from Brownville, Nebraska, to Parkville and eastward to Boonville, the weather service said.

In the Kansas City metropolitan area, a line of storms began moving through on Thursday with more rain in the forecast for the next two days. Most of the Kansas City area is expected to get at least 1.5 inches of rain now through Saturday.

While the storms moved in Thursday, the weather service said in a Twitter update the metro could see some lightning, heavy rainfall, small hail and strong winds.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

