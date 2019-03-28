Rain now through Saturday will aggravate flooding issues along Missouri River, weather service warns

Heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and spreading across the region are expected to “greatly aggravate” flooding along the Missouri River this week, the National Weather Service in Kansas City warned Thursday.
The forecast called for strong to severe storms and rain Thursday through Saturday that could likely result in additional flooding in rivers and streams across the region.
The weather service estimated 1 to 2.5 inches of rain now through Saturday, with the higher amounts potentially falling in north-central and northwest Missouri.
The rainfall comes as flooding is occurring along the Missouri River from Brownville, Nebraska, to Parkville and eastward to Boonville, the weather service said.
In the Kansas City metropolitan area, a line of storms began moving through on Thursday with more rain in the forecast for the next two days. Most of the Kansas City area is expected to get at least 1.5 inches of rain now through Saturday.
While the storms moved in Thursday, the weather service said in a Twitter update the metro could see some lightning, heavy rainfall, small hail and strong winds.
