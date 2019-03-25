Belton man who allegedly crashed Mercedes Benz in police chase guilty on gun charge

A 38-year-old Belton man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase in a Mercedes Benz two years ago has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of illegally possessing a gun found in the car after it wrecked, according to federal prosecutors.
Gregory P. Middaugh pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Middaugh had prior felony convictions for burglary, stealing, domestic violence, robbery, armed criminal action and assault on a corrections employee when police arrested him in February 2017, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. District attorney in Kansas City.
The arrest stemmed from a report of a burglary in progress. Middaugh allegedly was kicking at the front door of an estranged girlfriend’s home, attempting to get inside, according to prosecutors.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Middaugh allegedly fled the scene in a black Mercedes Benz C280. When police tried to pull him over, he allegedly refused to stop.
While fleeing from police, Middaugh allegedly hit several parked vehicles, left the road and drove through yards, striking several trees. His car eventually became disabled and police arrested him, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
When police searched his car, they found a loaded Smith and Wesson .45-caliber handgun with a laser sight attached. The gun had been reported stolen.
If determined to be an armed career criminal, Middaugh faces a mandatory minimum sentence from 15 years to life in federal prison, without parole.
Comments